Forecasters are predicting an above-average hurricane season, which could upend some summer travel plans and have an impact closer to home.

Hurricane season officially begins Tuesday, June 1. These massive tropical systems are thought to only have effects on the south, but can also bring concerns to the Midwest.

“Based on this update, an average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, of which seven become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes,” a report from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration states.

In 2021, a maximum of 20 named storms is predicted and 10 of those could become hurricanes. Up to five of those might be named major hurricanes. Past active years have led to increased rainfall, flooding and crop damage for the Midwest in particular.

“We’re seeing this new research that says that because of climate change, and over 40-year-old FEMA maps, there needs to be a drastic reevaluation of the number of properties that are going to need flood insurance,” said Nick VinZant, a senior analyst for Quote Wizard/Lending Tree. “In Missouri, that’s about a 77% increase in the number of properties that will need flood insurance moving forward.”

FEMA is getting ready to put out new rules regarding flooding insurance and risk factors for policyholders.

“Now FEMA has listed 157,000 properties that need flood insurance, and new research indicates that number should actually be around 280,000 properties,” VinZant said. “For new policyholders, this would go into effect on Oct. 1, 2021, and April 1, 2022, for existing policies.”

Premium coverage prices are expected to rise when more properties are added in flood-prone areas.

Hurricanes also take a toll on the economy when oil rigs are affected. Gas prices often take the biggest hit. Gas prices already are expected to spike up to 34%, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

While the weather remains unpredictable, there are a few tips that both the city and county emergency management departments want to remind people of ahead of peak severe weather season.

“It’s recommended to have supplies in your emergency kit to hold you over for 72 to 96 hours,” Buchanan County Emergency Eanager Bill Brinton said. “In the kit, there should be food, water, flashlights and any medicines.”

Other things people may not think of should be included, as well.

“Cash is good to have in case credit card machines are not available,” said Bill Lamar, St. Joseph emergency manager. “I know people like to keep items ready to go in a garage or basement.”

Make sure to have a family plan in case you are not home during an event or end up getting displaced after a tornado or flood.

“What I try to tell everybody is to make sure, if they have a smartphone, ... to have the weather apps available,’’ Lamar hurricane season. “The city folks can download and subscribe to Nixle alerts.”

Nixle is a free communication that will send out alerts directly to your phone the instant a warning is issued.

“Knowing what’s coming if half the battle,” Lamar said.