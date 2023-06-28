The heat of summertime is in full swing across the central plains, with 80s and 90s becoming the norm for afternoon high temperatures over the next few months. While thermometer readings have long been the standard metric for measuring the magnitude of a hot summer day, these numbers only tell part of the story.
The modern day “heat index” is a much more inclusive measure of summer heat, accounting for humidity and its pronounced effect on the human body when combined with hot weather. Developed in the late 70s, the heat index or “feels like temperature” quantifies the relationship between humidity, temperature, and the efficiency of our bodies natural cooling system, perspiration.
When the external environment is warm enough to start raising our internal body temperature, we start to sweat. As perspiration dampens the skin, it begins to evaporate into the surrounding air. Because evaporation is a cooling process, this does a decent job of regulating body temperature and maintaining homeostasis. When the air outside is loaded with moisture and relative humidity is high, perspiration becomes far less efficient at keeping the body cool. This is because higher humidity causes evaporation to take place less readily, which translates to a lower rate of evaporative cooling. This explains why “dry heat” in arid parts of the globe is often easier to manage than that of subtropical regions, given the exact same temperature.
Similar to how wind chills are referenced during cold air outbreaks, heat indices may sound a bit dramatic when mentioned in the throws of a summer heat wave: “Triple digit heat indices”...... “Feels like 113 degrees”...... “Dangerously hot heat index”. These headlines are not just attention grabbers. In reality, they are scientifically based at the intersection of biology and meteorology. So much so that the National Weather Service regularly uses heat indices as criteria for issuing heat related alerts such as heat advisories and excessive heat warnings, which trigger responses at the local level for the sake of public safety in the face of extreme weather conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.