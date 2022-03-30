A tornado touched down on St. Joseph's east side Tuesday evening, causing severe damage to a local home.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado hit an area near Antelope Circle just before 9 p.m. EF1 tornadoes have wind speeds of 86 to 110 mph.
The roof of a home on Antelope Circle on the city's northeast side was ripped off and thrown into a power line and onto a nearby cemetery. No one was injured but the house involved was extensively damaged.
A nearby house also suffered minor damage. Windows at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church also were shattered by the high winds.
A powerful line of storms pushed into Northwest Missouri Tuesday night delivering gusty winds along with tornado warnings.
