The Missouri State Highway Patrol performed 26 water rescues Thursday night and Friday in Northwest Missouri after heavy rainfall hit the region.
Rivers flooded over roadways around Buchanan County, and the water is not expected to recede soon. Many roadways along the Platte River in east Buchanan County are closed due to the high water levels. According to the National Weather Service, the Platte River was in a major flood stage at 30.15 feet on Friday.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said drivers need to be aware of standing floodwaters. Deputies in Buchanan County performed six water rescues related to Thursday's storm. Puett said people need to be cautious when approaching water over a roadway.
“That water comes up very, very quickly and that was why we stress not to be in floodwater, not to be around floodwater, because it can come up and take you very quickly," he said. "Six to eight inches of water can suck a car off of the road.”
Deputies began shutting roadways down late Thursday night. Puett said the weather pattern became hazardous very fast, even for emergency responders working to help.
“When I talked to the deputies, they said they were moving under 30 miles per hour (and) could hardly see," he said. "It was torrential downpours and very significant rains, so they were trying to get from call to call and get to these places and get that stuff done, so it was very, very slow-moving, but the water, as I said, was rising quickly.”
The weather service predicts the Platte River level should fall below flood level on Monday. But with more rain predicted, Puett said water could remain a danger.
"Right now what you’re dealing with is the tremendous amount of water that came down, and then of course they’re calling for more rain through the weekend. So as you add more rain to it, the water will not recede. It could rise. So, we’re hoping that if we get rain, that it'll be very very little," Puett said.
If more rain hits and flooding continues, people need to use an abundance of caution, he said.
“You don’t know what’s under that water. Obviously, the water’s dark," Puett said. "It picks up lots of debris and pulls it with the water, so you don’t know if something’s under the water that could take you off your feet, get you tangled up, take you under the water.”
Water levels around the Missouri River in St. Joseph are reaching the bank and have reached a minor flood level, according to the National Weather Service.
“Right now, the river is pretty much bank to bank and there is a large amount of debris in the river, trees and those types of things. So, that’s always a concern that something will get caught, then it will start making an impromptu dam, which backs things up," Puett said. "To give you a frame of reference, a lot of people go, ‘Well there’s brush coming down the river.’ Well, that brush oftentimes is attached to a tree."
Inside the city, a ditch along Pear and 30th streets can be seen with many feet of standing water along the roadway. A family of five was killed when the same ditch filled with water in early April. Their car landed upside down in the standing water.
