Road crews spent much of Monday treating emergency routes and side streets in preparation for the first expected snowfall of the season.
Staff started prepping roads in the early hours. Jackson Jones, the city's superintendent of streets and infrastructure, said people should expect to see trucks out over the next several days.
“Pretreatment is important because it prevents any kind of ice or snow from binding to the pavement and that puts a layer in between the pavement and the snow or ice,” Jones said. “If there's snow on the ground, there will be trucks out.”
Marty Lyles, a district engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation's Northwest region, said they’ve been working closely with the city to help ensure everyone is safe during inclement weather.
“And we kind of know what to do on our roads within that. It's kind of that snow on, snow off type of thing," he said. "So we work real close with them to make sure that we've got everything covered.”
News-Press NOW meteorologist Jared Shelton said the season's first snowfall could make for tricky roadways Tuesday.
“We've got that cold air in place and are expecting that first snowfall of the season coming into play Monday night," Shelton said. “Likely going to start off with some rain changing to snow, but generally accumulations, not a whole lot but just enough to cause issues, about 1 to 2 inches by Tuesday morning. So definitely those roadways could be a bit tricky.”
Lyles encourages everyone to be extra aware of their surroundings when snowfall takes place.
“Every time we get the first snow, everybody's kind of trying to get acclimated to it again, it doesn't matter who you are,” Lyles said. “We get snow in Northwest Missouri all the time. We should be used to it, but it's usually one of those things that drivers need to start really kind of being prepared for. Obviously, you know that you're not going to be able to stop as quickly. You don't want to be using your cruise control during this time because that can be a dangerous situation, especially in slippery conditions.”
Jones reminds drivers that as they see the city trucks out to try to give them the space they need to work.
“Just when you see our trucks out, try and stay back from them so the salt will be able to spread where it needs to go and won’t get on your car,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.