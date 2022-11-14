City crew prep for winter

Crews from the St. Joseph Department of Streets and Infrastructure started preparing for winter weather on Monday.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

Road crews spent much of Monday treating emergency routes and side streets in preparation for the first expected snowfall of the season.

Staff started prepping roads in the early hours. Jackson Jones, the city's superintendent of streets and infrastructure, said people should expect to see trucks out over the next several days.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.