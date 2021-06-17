Escaping the heat, cooling centers available

As St. Joseph and surrounding areas are experiencing triple-digit heat, many are trying to stay cool.
News-Press Now’s Chief Meteorologist Bruce Thomas said the area is currently under a heat advisory from the National Weather Service until 8 p.m. Friday, June 18.
Some in St. Joseph tried to beat the heat Thursday at pools, including the Aquatic Park. However, Chuck Kempf, director of the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department, said the facility actually doesn’t see as many visitors as one would expect when it’s this hot outside.
“I think the afternoon sessions are getting a few more people ... but it's not really any busier today than it normally is,” Kempf said.
There are several cooling centers across the city and in surrounding counties for people to escape the heat.
“We know that they have cooling stations available at all of the public libraries here in town, so both Rolling Hills and the St. Joseph Public libraries do,” Nichi Seckinger, marketing and fund development coordinator for AFL-CIO Community Services, said. “There is one in Maryville at the senior center there. And also one in Savannah at the senior center there and the Rolling Bills branch.”
Mary Beth Revels, director of the St. Joseph Public Library, said while the library is a cooling center, visiting times are limited to 30 minutes.
"We welcome people to come in. We have water fountains. We have bathrooms, we have places for people to stay now," she said. "Right now we do have time limits for people visiting the library because we are in a pandemic. But this is definitely a place for someone to come and take a break to get out of the heat."
There is also a "Help Me Hotline" available around the clock for people to call for resources for any type of need.
“We provide any information and referral for any kind of question that you have in the community," Seckinger said. "We serve 18 counties in this area, including in Kansas, so we cover a really broad range, and we can pretty much answer any kind of question that you might have. It doesn't matter what the subject matter is. And if we don't know the answer, we'll find it out,”
In addition, there is a seasonal services program that offers fans and AC units for people who need help staying cool.
“Unfortunately, we don't always know how many we're going to get either of the fans or ACs or anything else. And so, we typically have a waiting list that starts about six weeks before the heat really comes and is expected to start hitting. And so just this week alone, we've had quite a few people come in to pick up fans and get themselves prepared for the heat,” Seckinger said.
For information on the AC units, fans or other resources, the Help Me Hotline number is 816-364-1131.
The following cooling centers are being offered in St. Joseph:
-Rolling Hills Library: 1904 Belt Highway
-St. Joseph Public Libraries:
316 Massachusetts St.
927 Felix St.
502 N. Woodbine Road
1821 N. Third St.
In Savannah, the following centers are available:
-Andrew County Council on Aging/Senior Center: 12737 State Route E.
-Rolling Hills Library: 514 W. Main St.
