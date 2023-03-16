The official start of spring is on Monday, and residents are encouraged to be prepared for severe weather as St. Joseph nears one year since the last tornado hit the area.
On March 29, 2022, an EF1 tornado touched down in St. Joseph, completely ripping a roof off a home. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado traveled a third of a mile, reaching speeds up to 90 miles per hour.
“We're going to have that possibility of having severe weather, and so folks just need to have that in the back of their mind,” said Bill Lamar, St. Joseph's emergency manager. “There's always a possibility to have some type of ... whether it's a severe weather, tornado, straight-line winds, it's that time of the year again.”
The safest place to be during severe weather is in the lowest level of your home in the most interior room. A basement away from windows is best.
Lamar encourages residents to have notifications set up on their cell phones for the National Weather Service as well as local media. The News-Press NOW news app and Storm Tracker app are available for download on mobile devices.
"Outdoor storm sirens are just what it means, they’re for folks that are outdoors,” Lamar said. “So if this is somebody that's new to the area, maybe they're a visitor or they're doing recreation or working outside, it notifies them and gives them a chance to take shelter or seek further information on TV or the radio."
St. Joseph’s tornado sirens are not created to penetrate through structures, Lamar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.