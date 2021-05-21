A storm Thursday evening caused significant damage to property and trees in north St. Joseph.
According to the National Weather Service in Kansas City, this small but significant patch of damage was a microburst. There were no injuries reported from the storm.
The NWS describes a microburst as a "localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm that is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter. Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface, and in some instances can be life-threatening."
Crews spent Friday cleaning up fallen trees and debris. The storm hit after 5 p.m. Friday and only caused damage to small portions of town. Buchanan County EMS said the fire department spent most of Thursday night responding to calls related to the storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.