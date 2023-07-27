With temperatures possibly hitting triple digits this weekend, those attending Red Rally and other outdoor events may need to take precautions to stay cool.
According to Stephanie Malita, public information officer for the St. Joseph Health Department, being hydrated is a crucial way to stay safe.
“Water is key. Some people like to drink sports drinks and those are fine as well,” Malita said. “Other things that people can do (is wear) lightweight clothing, wear a hat, protect your vision by using UV-protecting sunglasses and sunscreen.”
Even for those not attending the events, adequate air conditioning might not be available.
“You can time your shopping trips so that you’re at a place that has air conditioning during the hottest hours of the day,” Malita said.
The city also has multiple cooling centers throughout the city. Among the cooling centers are the public libraries, InterServ, the health department and Glore Psychiatric.
“People are welcome to come in and just kind of lounge in those areas and cool off for a period of time,” Malita said.
One thing that all residents should be aware of is the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Both can be severe and require medical treatment.
According to the Red Cross, a person experiencing heat exhaustion should be given water to sip slowly, whereas a person experiencing heatstroke should not be given anything to drink.
Malita said that symptoms can vary depending on the person and the phase of the heat-related illness.
“People will sweat a lot, but then it will get to the point where they’re not sweating at all,” Malita said. “Their skin may feel clammy, their skin may feel very hot or cool.”
For any person experiencing a heat-related illness, it’s important to get them in a cool area and use a cooling cloth or fan if one is available
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.