St. Joseph's warming centers and cold-weather shelters have been busy this week with many seeking a place to get out of the elements after a run of cold and snow.
The men’s cold weather shelter can be found at Community Missions on Olive Street, which also features the Juda House and St. Joseph’s Haven. Randy Sharp, operations director for Community Missions Corporation, said the recent weather has caused an overflow of homeless residents to be at the Haven building.
“And we’ve let them kind of stay in the Haven building longer than we typically would in the day because it is so cold and there’s very, very few places to go,” Sharp said.
Because they have been hosting the men’s cold weather shelter for more than 20 years, Sharp said the increase in need comes as no surprise at this time of year.
“We’re used to having a real stretch of cold weather where we have a lot of demand for shelter,” he said. “And so this isn’t anything new for us. We know how to deal with it. Unfortunately, many of the men we’re seeing are just very severely, chronically homeless, and it’s a tough environment when it’s this cold.”
Sharp said the men’s shelter is not run by volunteers, but by homeless residents who live at St. Joseph’s Haven and Juda House.
However, volunteers are needed to help cook meals and are welcome to bring items to donate. Sharp said they are especially in need of items such as sugar, coffee, tea bags and paper plates because these are things they constantly run out of.
Women in need of shelter can find it through the Community Action Partnership’s shelter for women, which currently is housing people in a local motel.
Warming stations to be used during the day include St. Joseph public libraries. However, these locations act as a place for people to warm up and do not provide full services of shelters.
In addition, warming stations open during the day can be found at the St. Joseph Health Department and the Salvation Army.
Jodi Flurry, the director of community investment for the United Way, said people looking for shelter should first seek out a family member or friend.
“Because it’s not an ideal situation in a shelter and it can be very traumatic, especially if you have children,” she said.
From there, a caseworker could help them find a more stable environment.
“A shelter is the last place that we hope people end up,” Flurry said. “We hope that we can get them connected to stability somewhere else before they reach the level of needing shelter.”
Flurry encourages those looking for any kind of assistance to use the Help-Me-Hotline at 816-364-1131. The hotline keeps track of agencies that have resources, including those relating to cold weather shelters and warming centers.
