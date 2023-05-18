In case you haven’t noticed, our rainy season is well underway here in the Central Plains.
There’s no question that local rain gauge numbers climb during the spring months, with April “normally” hauling in a little more than 4 inches. That increases to a calendar high of 5.32 inches of rain during May. That’s a number we’re already closing in on with a third of the month left to go.
Heading into Thursday of this week, Rosecrans Memorial Airport is sitting at 3.45 inches of rain for the month. The numbers are not as impressive for the meteorological season of spring: 6.64 inches of rain since March 1. That’s about 1.6 inches BELOW our 30-year average of more than 8 inches for the season.
Speaking of the yearly outlook, we’ve raked in 11.13 inches so far, and that’s actually more than an inch ABOVE average. So a mixed bag but we’re heading in the right direction in the long haul.
Higher than our spring averages, meteorological summer in St. Joseph brings the most rain compared to any other season. June is still a wet month and comes in only a few ticks away from May at 5.25 inches on average.
While our numbers slide some toward the back half of summer, they are still relatively high compared to other months. July brings an average of 4.58 inches of rainfall while August comes in at 4.24 inches normally.
The fall is not as steep as the rise of spring. St. Joseph is down only slightly for September at 4.04 inches and averages 3.25 inches for October. We obviously dip even lower as we move through the winter months.
The talk of bonus rainfall is welcome news for the region, especially areas in Kansas and Nebraska that have fallen into serious drought conditions. As for additional rainfall this week ahead, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of chance until we get closer to next weekend.
