Once again the weather has caused delays for a second time this week as the Missouri Department of Transportation tries to repair bridges on Interstate 229.
According to MoDOT officials, the plan now is to begin work on Monday, March 23.
The crews will be making repairs to several bridge ends in the north driving lanes on I-229 from 22nd Street to the Cook Road overpass.
Repairs then will be done to the south driving lanes, followed by the passing lanes.
One lane in each direction will remain open during the work with a 14-foot width restriction in place.
Some lane closures may remain up overnight.
Construction also is scheduled to begin on two Interstate 29 bridge projects in Holt County next week. Contractors from Clarkson Construction Company, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to begin a deck replacement project for the I-29 bridges over Route E and Kimsey Creek, located south of Mound City, on March 23. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
Beginning March 23 crews are scheduled to prepare both north and southbound lanes and shoulders of I-29 at the bridges for traffic changes during the bridge deck replacements. Construction of both bridge decks is expected to start on Thursday, April 16 beginning with the north and southbound driving lanes. This work will include a 12-foot width restriction.
Once the bridge decks are replaced in the driving lanes, crews will begin construction of the north and southbound passing lanes. This stage of construction is expected to begin in late June with all work being complete by early September. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place during construction in the passing lanes.