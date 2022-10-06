YWCA Investment Club

The YWCA Investment Club receives a certificate recognizing 35 years since its establishment.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

The YWCA Investment Club celebrated 35 years since its establishment Thursday, and members said the group's successes come from more than just smart financial decisions.

The club was founded after the director of the YWCA at the time, Eileen Fifer, wanted women to learn about stocks and bonds, insurance policies and other important aspects of handling finances. It was awarded a certificate from the Better Investing Chapter of Kansas City on Thursday.

