If you go to Lake Mozingo in Maryville, Missouri, you will see signs warning of the high blue algae count in the lake. Signs instruct people to not touch the water or let animals come in contact with it.
Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel said the water does not have any toxins, but the algae count made the recreational signs necessary. Drinking water in Maryville still is up to the state's minimum standard, McDanel said. The water has had complaints in the past for taste and odor.
"Recently, this year, we were notified that our cells per milliliter for blue-green algae were exceeding the threshold considered as potentially hazardous by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and so we have monitored," McDanel said.
McDanel said the signs are in place due to the level of algae that could potentially become hazardous.
"We believe cell counts are already decreasing in our lake right now for blue-green algae. We think that's a trend that will continue," McDanel said.
The cold weather has caused some of the problems, and the city will remove the signs once the algae numbers have been low enough for two weeks, McDanel said.
The city is working with biologists as well as the Missouri Rural Water Association on the algae.
As far as concerns about the drinking water, McDanel said it meets safety requirements and the city is looking to work with the water treatment plant on its odor and taste.