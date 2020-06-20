The Water Garden Society of St. Joseph is holding a water garden tour around town next weekend. The tour will have 10 locations planned out at local nurseries and backyards.
Max and Linda VanDyke built their water garden 25 years ago when the society started. They said the outside space is almost self sufficient and its own little ecosystem.
"A lot of people are hesitant to put in a water garden because they think it's a lot of work. Really opening it up in the spring is the hardest — getting the leaves out of the water — but other than that, it takes care of itself," Linda said. "We're out here probably every day."
The couple's garden includes a koi and goldfish pond, water features, lights, seating, statues and lots of plants. The Water Garden Society is using the tour for funds to expand local water features. Max said they hope to create more in the future.
"The tour is a fundraiser for the club. They use those funds to build water features in different places some of the nursing homes, one in front of Hillyard Technical School," Max said.
Linda is hoping the tour will allow people to get out of the house and may even inspire people to create their own features.
"We want people to get out and enjoy nature and see what they can do,” Linda said.
In previous years, the couple had up to 300 people attend throughout the weekend. They said this year is no different, only that they hope people will practice social distancing when possible.
The tour will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, and from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27.
You can find tickets for $3.50 and information for the event at the Water Garden Society website. You can also purchase tickets for $7.00 at Mann’s Landscaping, Westlake Hardware, Moffet’s Nursery and Rogers Pharmacy.