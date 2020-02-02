Water is one thing firefighters can't battle a blaze without, so a stable supply is of key importance when they're on the job.
Bill Lamar, the St. Joseph Fire Department's chief of training, said firefighters often need more water than they can carry to get their work done.
"Most of our pumpers carry 750 gallons of water on their tank, and that's why they need the fire hydrants to basically supplement that tank of water," Lamar said.
He said those gallons of water go fast when fighting fire.
"When the pumps are working at peak capacity, it's a little over 1,000 (gallons) per minute," Lamar said.
While smaller fires may require less than a 1,000 gallons of water, major blazes could need well over 100,000.
And at this time of year, firefighters face the challenge of water freezing in winter temperatures.
"Any time there's a water leak or anything like that, we see pipes frozen, we even see hydrants that can freeze up. So, that's a challenge for us," Lamar said. "There's going to be times where if it's really cold, down below zero, we might not be able to get water onto the fire just because of the frozen conditions."
Another extinguishing aid firefighters use is foam.
"There's the AFFF foam, which is for hydrocarbons and fuels. You'll see that in the aircraft firefighting," Lamar said. "One of the new techniques coming out is compressed-air foam systems, and that's where they supplement water and the soap to make foam."
The other reason foams are starting to be used more in some areas is due to ethanol.
"There are some cars that use flex fuel and it's 85% alcohol instead of just gasoline, and water doesn't work on that as well," Lamar said.
Even though foam can be extremely helpful, it is not used often due to its high cost.