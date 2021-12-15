A high wind warning and tornado watch continue for Northwest Missouri this evening as a strong cold front moves across the area.
Winds in excess of 75 mph will likely be in our region between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., leading to possible widespread power outages and tree damage.
This could be a very dangerous situation for high profile vehicles, mobile homes and RVs.
Police are asking people to use all intersections as four-way stops due to a large power outages across the area.
To contact Evergy about outages in your area, visit outagemap.evergy.com or call Evergy Central at 800-544-4857 or Evergy Metro, Missouri West at 888-544-4852.
Send any photos from tonight's severe wind and weather to our News-Press NOW Facebook or email gary.b.smith@knpn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.