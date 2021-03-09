Spring is often a season that brings vibrant colors back to nature and allows people to begin yard work and spend more time outside.
Unfortunately, as trees begin to bloom the pollen also rises, resulting in seasonal allergies.
“Many people have itchy, watery eyes, nasal congestion or stuffiness, runny nose, sneezing, nasal itching, drainage in the back throat,” said Dr. Haroon Khalid with Allergy & Asthma Specialists of Kansas City. “I've also had people who have sinus pressure, loss of a sense of smell, then some ear symptoms can also occur, including itching in the ears, feeling like ears are full and having popping sensations.”
Those who have asthma also may experience periodic chest pains and need steroid inhalers.
While completely treating allergies is nearly impossible, there are multiple ways to significantly improve symptoms.
“We have a combination of different drugs. We could do some eye drops, nose sprays are also beneficial,” Khalid said. “We also have pills, but the best way to tackle or deal with allergies is to have allergy shots.”
Other non-medical steps can help.
“So we recommend people having windows shut during spring and into summer,” Khalid said. “Then people wearing masks when it’s colder always helps.”
Allergy testing can be completed to find out what trees and grasses a person is specifically allergic to.
“It’s basically a combination of prevention to what people are allergic to and what ways there are to medicate them,” Khalid said.
Indoor plants like chrysanthemums, weeping figs, orchids and marigolds are known to worsen allergies and cause skin reactions, so those who suffer symptoms should avoid purchasing them.
However, there is a benefit to having plants around for everyone. The best allergy-friendly plants are palms, peace lily and mother-in-law's tongue, for those wanting to make the most of springtime. Each plant should be introduced one at a time to determine what works best.
“The greener the environment you live, work and play in, the more healthy you are, the less stressed you are, the better off economically and socially you are,” said Charles C. Conner, Missouri Department of community forester.