As Missouri and Kansas mark Severe Weather Awareness Week, St. Joseph participated in a statewide tornado drill Tuesday morning.
The drill took place to test alert systems and give people an opportunity to practice severe weather safety. There are an average of 32 tornadoes annually in Missouri, but they are just one of many weather hazards that come in the spring and summer months.
“Forty-seven people are killed annually in the United States and hundreds are injured by lightning,” said Buchanan County Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Brinton.
One of the first steps in staying safe is recognizing the difference between severe watches and warnings.
A watch means severe weather is possible and this is a good time to start getting prepared and have a plan.
People should make sure to be monitoring the weather in the area and locating emergency kits. Kits should include important documents, flashlights with extra batteries, chargers, food and water.
A warning indicates severe weather is happening right now. Once a warning is issued, people should take action and seek shelter immediately.
Moving to the most interior room on the lowest floor is the safest place to take shelter. If you do not have a basement, make sure the room you are in has no windows.
"While phones keep most of the public informed these days, it's important to always have a weather radio," said News-Press NOW Meteorologist Brittany Foster. "Phone batteries will only last so long."
Watching television, weather apps and signing up for automatic apps are a few other ways to get warnings.