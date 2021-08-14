While cycling has grown in popularity in recent years, it has especially boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic as people moved to the outdoors to exercise and looked for alternatives to public transportation.
At the same time, cycling has become more dangerous. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, cycling traffic fatalities increased by 35% from 2009 to 2019. Cities with bad traffic and less bike-friendly infrastructure are particularly dangerous for cyclists.
After decreasing for several years, cyclist traffic fatalities have been trending upwards since 2010. When considering bicycle fatalities as a share of all vehicle fatalities, the percentage also has been increasing. In 2005, bike fatalities made up 1.8% of all vehicle fatalities. In 2019, that figure had risen to 2.3%, when 846 cyclists were killed in traffic accidents.
The increase in cyclist deaths is likely due to several factors, including worsening traffic, more drivers distracted by smartphones and an increase in the number of cyclists on the road.
More cyclists on the road tends to mean more cyclist traffic deaths. In warmer parts of the country, where people can ride outside for longer portions of the year, cyclist deaths are more common. Between 2015 and 2019, Florida and Louisiana reported the most cyclist fatalities per capita, at 7.0 and 5.6 annual cyclist fatalities per 1 million residents, respectively.
Looking at total cyclist fatalities, Florida, California and Texas were responsible for 42% of deaths despite accounting for just 27% of the total U.S. population.
Missouri is low on the list, ranking at 37 with 43 fatalities from 2015-2019. On the list of cities with the most biking deaths, St. Joseph didn’t chart. That’s good news to bicyclists like Danny Spinks.
“I think the city’s done a much better job in the past decade giving us trails and lanes where we’re kept safe. For the most part, people really respect our space, even when we’re on the street lanes,” he said.
A bicycle enthusiast, Spinks said he’s traveled across several states on his bike and not every place has been kind.
“There are cities that we all know can get very aggressive with bicycle riders. It can get pretty scary. We all know a few that have been injured pretty bad from people that weren’t paying attention,” he said.
To find the cities with the most cyclist traffic fatalities, researchers at CLIQ analyzed the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau. The researchers ranked cities according to the number of annual cyclist fatalities per capita, averaged from 2015 to 2019.
Researchers also calculated the annual cyclist fatalities per capita compared to average, total cyclist fatalities, cyclist fatalities as a share of total vehicle fatalities, and the share of workers that commute by bike. Researchers only considered the top 100 most populous cities with data on cyclist fatalities in the analysis.
News-Press NOW reporter Andrew Gaug contributed to this story.
