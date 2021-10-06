"Walk for Water" event benefits countries in need

Ashland United Methodist Church hosted its “Walk for Water” fundraising event Wednesday night to benefit countries in need of clean water.
The proceeds of this event go toward World Vision, an organization based out of Uxbridge, United Kingdom, whose mission is centered around providing clean water for developing nations across the world.
Wednesday night’s event was directed at kids involved with Ashland United to help them get a better understanding of what families in developing nations endure on a regular basis to secure water, oftentimes unclean. Shaun Agnew, director of worship arts for Ashland United, said the various stations that the children participate in are meant to be eye-opening experiences and hopefully act as inspiration.
“It’s sharing the stories that we hear from World Vision. Some of these children have to walk 2 miles each way to get water in these jugs, and it’s not even clean, and they’re going through all that time where they’re not able to spend time in schools and with their families,” Agnew said.
While Ashland United and World Vision have worked together over the last three years, the need for clean water has remained, but the dedication for the mission has only heightened over time.
“Our passion about the project has certainly grown,” Agnew said. “We’ve had an opportunity to talk to folks who have been over in those countries, and it’s just really inspired us to stay involved with the organization year after year.”
Ashland United also works alongside individuals who run the KC Half-Marathon to help raise funds for clean water. Agnew said the funds are mostly used for developing countries in Africa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.