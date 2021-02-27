Slow wage growth and increasing wage inequality have characterized the U.S. labor market for the past several decades. The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted lower-wage workers, serving to exacerbate these problems. Now, a year into the pandemic, millions of workers remain unemployed and many businesses still face restrictions.
Over the past five years, average annual wages increased by 4.8%, after adjusting for inflation. However, much of the increase in average wages can be attributed to growing wages among the highest earners. According to an analysis of Current Population Survey data by the Economic Policy Institute, real median hourly wages grew by 15% from 1979 to 2019. In comparison, workers in the 95th percentile saw their wages grow by 63%, while workers in the 10th percentile only experienced wage growth of about 3%.
For small metros, St. Joseph ranks at number 40 for fastest-growing wages, with the annual average wage increasing 6.5%, from $40,958 in 2014 (in 2019 dollars) to $43,600 in 2019. The jobs with the largest wage increases were sales managers.
Karen Gerard, a retail manager in the area, said she’s not surprised that the higher-paying positions in the area are in sales.
“From what I’ve seen and experienced, that has the most room for growth and has the most money coming in,” she said.
Thinking of St. Joseph, Gerard said she expects that to continue in the future.
“Unfortunately, we’re a city that kind of thrives on lower-paying food services jobs and such. Unless you can get a job in (medicine) or factory, you kind of have to put in the time in retail or something and aim for a job like a manager,” she said.
Alongside more pronounced wage inequality over the years, racial and ethnic pay disparities have continued to persist. EPI’s analysis of 2019 Current Population Survey data shows that white and Hispanic workers outearn Black workers at every level of education. Whites also outearn Hispanics at every education level except those with less than a high school degree. Racial wage gaps are most significant among college degree holders, where white workers earn 29% more than Black and 18% more than Hisapanic workers.
While real wages increased by nearly 5% nationally over the past five years, the average workers in some parts of the country experienced little to no gains. At a regional level, the South and Southeast saw lower average wage growth, while certain Northern states experienced meaningful gains. Hawaii and Washington had the fastest-growing wages in the country, with average annual wages increasing by 9.9% and 9.2%, respectively. Conversely, Alaska, Delaware, New Mexico and Mississippi experienced no statistically significant change in real wages.
To determine the metros with the fastest-growing wages, researchers at HireAHelper analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’s 2019 and 2014 Occupational Employment Statistics data, which reflects the most recent five-year period available. The researchers ranked metro areas according to the inflation-adjusted five-year change in average wages across all workers. Researchers also calculated the occupation with the largest inflation-adjusted wage increase from 2014 to 2019 in each location.
