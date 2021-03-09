First-time voters, and those who have changed residence since the last election, among others, have one more day to get registered to vote next month.
The Missouri Municipal General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6. The final chance to go to the Buchanan County Courthouse or visit www.sos.mo.gov and then the "Elections and Voting" section, or contact a third party for help expires Wednesday, March 10. County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey will accept registrants at Room 121 of the courthouse until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Secretary of State online forms will be valid for the April 6 election if submitted at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday or before.
Voters also can verify their registration with these agencies. Anyone who misses the deadlines still will be registered, but if they were not previously eligible, will not be able to vote on April 6.
The top issues on the ballot for St. Joseph residents include a proposed $107 million school bond issue. Voters will choose between "Yes" and "No" on authorizing a roughly 30-cent increase in property taxes. The tax applies to every $100 in value for a given taxable property, as judged by the Buchanan County Assessor. The bond issue funds a number of goals for St. Joseph school repurposing and renovation.
In addition, three seats on the St. Joseph School District Board of Education are available. Candidates for those seats are Lute Atieh, David Foster, Rick Gehring, David Jordan, Larry Koch, Colby Oyerly, Kenneth Reeder and LaTonya Williams. Voters will choose up to three names. The first-, second- and third-place candidates will each receive a seat on the board for three years, beginning Monday, April 19.