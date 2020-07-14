Buchanan County voters will face an unusual proposal at the polls on Aug. 4: A measure that actually offers to rescind a tax.
Following the 1993 flood, Buchanan County officials decided to raise the levee system, and the project cost was more than $70 million. The federal government agreed to pay for the majority of the project after local voters decided in 2016 to approve a quarter-cent sales tax to raise $24 to $25 million of the cost.
That local requirement has since been met, and so voters are being given the option to rescind the countywide tax a bit early. Otherwise, the tax will meet its sunset on Dec. 31, after the majority of holiday shopping has been completed.
Presiding Buchanan County Commissioner Lee Sawyer doesn’t believe he has ever seen such a question on a ballot.
“I don't think I have ever voted on the repeal of a tax like that, but I think the exciting thing about it is the way it was presented to the public,” Sawyer said. “Either when the dollar figure was hit or the end of 2020 happened – either one of those triggers would say, 'Hey we hit our target so we're going to shut it off'.”
The construction is partially finished and will reach total completion in a couple years.
The major difference between the early 1990s levees and the new and improved ones are an additional height of between 18 inches and 3 feet.
“It's a stretch of about 20 miles of levees and so it starts up north of St. Joseph and runs all the way down ... past Rosecrans on the Kansas side, so you basically have levees that are being repaired on the left bank, which is the Missouri side, and the right bank, which is considered the Kansas side,” Sawyer said.
Businesses on the south end of St. Joseph benefit from the raised levees. Many are located on the west side of the Stockyards Expressway.