Missouri voters will soon decide whether or not to expand term limits for all statewide officeholders.
Currently, only two of the six executive-level officials are bound by term limits: the governor and the state treasurer. Both of those offices are limited to two full terms.
The other officeholders — attorney general, state auditor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state — do not have restrictions to how many times they can run for reelection and hold the respective office.
The last time Missourians voted on term limits was in 1992, when a prodigious majority of voters (75%) approved limits to how long state legislators could serve in Jefferson City.
“I mean, people were very emphatic in Missouri years ago when they voted for term limits for all the members of the legislature,” said Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, a Republican who campaigned on expanding term limits to all elected officials.
Last year, Luetkemeyer sponsored a joint resolution to do just that. The legislature went on to approve the measure, which, given its nature as a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution, now must be approved by a simply majority of Missouri voters this November.
In an interview with News-Press NOW, Luetkemeyer called the current term limit format “arbitrary.”
“I think that if all the other statewide elected officials in Missouri are subject to term limits, then the other statewides should be as well,” he said. “This brings consistency to the state’s term limits law and it makes sure that people don’t make a career out of politics.
“And what they do is they come here, they do their service and then they go on to other things.”
The Parkville Republican said he sponsored the measure because he believes it’s important to have fresh blood and new perspectives in Jefferson City.
Term limits for the governor were amended to the constitution in 1965 and for the state treasurer in 1970.