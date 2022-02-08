As of 3 p.m., 11% of registered voters have visited the polls for the municipal primary election Tuesday.
Four races are contested today — mayor, municipal judge, council at-large and council District 2.
Voters will pick one candidate for the mayor and municipal judge race. For voters that live in District 2, they will also vote for one candidate. All three of those races will be narrowed down to two candidates for the general election April 5.
There are nine council at-large candidates on the ballot. Residents can vote for up to four of them. Only one candidate will be eliminated from that race.
Although general elections are April 5, candidates can be automatically elected to office Tuesday if they receive more than 50% of total votes.
News-Press NOW will have complete coverage of the election throughout the day and night. Tune into News-Press NOW at 5 p.m. to hear from our reporters at the polls.
