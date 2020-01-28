With just more than $2.6 million raised from last year’s United Way campaign, work is getting underway on deciding how that money will be allocated to area organizations.
Community members are a key part of the decision about which partner agencies will receive funding and how much. Jodi Bloemker, the United Way’s director of community investment, explained that every year approximately 180 people volunteer to be a part of the allocations process.
“They spend about 15 hours over two months reviewing the 17 United Way partner agencies and helping to determine where do we invest those donor dollars,” Bloemker said. “They have an important job, because they are keeping the United Way accountable back to the community.”
Some volunteers have been part of the process for years, and many of them help newcomers. The allocations process gives people an up-close look at how agencies including Community Missions, the Family Guidance Center and AFL-CIO plan to improve themselves and the community.
After all the volunteers come forward, committees of 25 to 30 are formed in February, and then they begin meetings the first week of March. The meetings end in the middle of May, and each committee meets four or five times for about two or two and a half hours.
“So the total time commitment is less than 15 hours over the course of eight weeks,” Bloemker said. “So it’s pretty manageable.”
The allocations process includes evening committees, which allows for those who work during the day to be a part of the decision-making.
“Each committee reviews two to three partner agencies,” Bloemker said. “You hear from them directly. What are they doing, what services are they providing, really what impact are they having in our community.”
Each agency submits an application, including their financial information, and Bloemker said many times this includes how lives are improved by the agency.
“That is really touching when you can make that connection between somebody who’s been directly impacted by an agency to the volunteer. It just opens their eyes to why this service is so critical,” Bloemker said.
All of the recommendations eventually make their way to the United Way Board of Directors, which has the ultimate decision on how the money is divided.
To volunteer for an allocations committee, contact Bloemker at the United Way by emailing jodi.bloemker@stjosephunitedway.org or by calling 816-364-2381.