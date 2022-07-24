sent photo of volunteer for 15 banner

Kids at the Youth Alliance Center in St. Joseph complete a banner for the summer program Volunteer for 15. 

 Courtesy Misty Coyle

The St. Joseph Youth Volunteer Corps is partnering with Patrick Mahomes' foundation to encourage volunteering for kids.

The Youth Volunteer Corps, a program hosted through St. Joseph Youth Alliance, joined together with the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to create the "Volunteer for 15" program. The purpose of the program is to motivate kids from ages 11 to 18 to volunteer for 15 hours between June 1 and Aug. 31.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

