The St. Joseph Youth Volunteer Corps is partnering with Patrick Mahomes' foundation to encourage volunteering for kids.
The Youth Volunteer Corps, a program hosted through St. Joseph Youth Alliance, joined together with the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to create the "Volunteer for 15" program. The purpose of the program is to motivate kids from ages 11 to 18 to volunteer for 15 hours between June 1 and Aug. 31.
15 and the Mahomies was established by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes in 2019. The foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of kids by promoting health and wellness.
Misty Coyle, the St. Joseph Youth Volunteer Corps program director, said that there are multiple opportunities for kids to volunteer through this program.
Some of the possible volunteer events include the "Great Zombie Survival Challenge," collecting items for the homeless, the Tik Tok Cooking Challenge, working at the Humane Society, painting trash cans at Krug Park with Friends of Krug Park and building a kindness rock garden at Krug Park. They can also volunteer at Second Harvest.
She said volunteering allows young people to improve their critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
"Whenever I go around and pick projects, I ask the youth what they want to do and they give me the ideas of what they want and when," Coyle said. "They'll see that there's a problem and they have ideas on how to solve it. And it's amazing what kind of ideas they come up with. And so it's my job to guide them, to figure it out."
Coyle went through the process that the youths go through in tackling projects.
"'How can we realistically do this? What what kind of money do we have to have? Do we even have to fundraise? Do we have the resources here in town? What who do we need to talk to provide that help? Do we have to get permission from somebody?' So all those, the problem-solving, the critical thinking just goes hand in hand with that. And the kids are just amazing at it," Coyle said.
Being based in St. Joseph and working with 15 and the Mahomies, Coyle said everyone involved is looking forward to Chiefs training camp.
"Training camp definitely helps with the traffic driving by here, getting into Missouri Western for the camp," Coyle said. "We have a few board members that are employed at Missouri Western, so they definitely help pop up our programs to some of the staff there or even students that may need our assistance and help."
Coyle said that the Youth Volunteer Corps partners with Missouri Western in getting opportunities for college students to get some volunteer hours as well.
The first 500 volunteers to sign up and complete 15 hours will receive a "Volunteer for 15" T-shirt. The youth who completes the most hours during the summer will receive an autographed item from Mahomes. Another youth will win two tickets to a Chiefs home game of their choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.