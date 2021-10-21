A rural, all-volunteer fire department is out $5,000 after a thief stole protective gear and a radio.
Cosby-Helena Fire Chief Dakota Davis said his department only has the money to replace two sets of gear each year. And since he supervises 30 volunteer firefighters, the theft is a huge loss.
“We’re not sure what (the thief) is going to do with the gear,” Davis said. “It has the department’s name on it. We have serial numbers and all that stuff.”
Davis said the culprit may try and pawn the gear, but all local pawn shops have been alerted. Of major concern, the fire radio is programmed to the local dispatch system, and the thief could listen in or talk over real firefighters during an emergency.
“If anyone sees the gear, the radio or they hear someone selling it and it doesn’t look right ... definitely call the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office,” Davis said. “If you’re scrolling Facebook or Craigslist, try to even screenshot (the post) if you can.”
The physical gear cost the department about $3,000. The radio cost another $2,000. Davis said it can be a struggle to raise money for the department, which relies on local taxes to survive.
None of the 30 firefighters are full-time employees. While the sheriff’s office is investigating, Davis said he wasn’t aware of any active leads.
The gear was stolen from a department officer’s truck. Officers are allowed to take their gear home because supervisors are spread throughout the area, while most firefighters keep their gear at the station.
It’s unclear if the officer was targeted, but Davis said several other break-ins were reported when the gear was stolen Monday night.
The department is hoping for a large turnout at its “Harvest Pancake Breakfast,” scheduled for Oct. 30 at the Cosby Fire Hall. The event is free to attend and runs from 7-11 a.m., but the department is asking for donations to fund new gear.
Davis said the event is especially important this year given the theft. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office.
