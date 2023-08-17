A local child advocacy center welcomed visitors Thursday to its new Downtown facility.
Voices of Courage has been in St. Joseph for three decades, and after spending years on Woodbine Road, the organization has moved to the corner of Seventh and Jules streets.
Executive Director Melissa Birdsell said the moving process was quick.
“We applied for a grant through the Missouri Children’s Trust Fund last year,” Birdsell said. “We were able to get those funds that allowed us to purchase the building and begin the renovation process. We bought it in December and moved in July.”
Voices of Courage specializes in dealing with children who are victims of abuse at home. The group offers a variety of services, such as protection education and child therapy.
For some, there may be a stigma about opening up about abuse, but events in recent years have allowed more people to feel comfortable reaching out for help, Birdsell said.
“Partly through COVID-19 and the explosion of mental health issues that came to the forefront,” Birdsell said. “Children’s mental health was the same and it came to the forefront. It’s more socially normal to talk about this kind of stuff now than it was five years ago.”
Voices of Courage hosts many events through the calendar year, including its large “Over the Edge” event in October, where people can attempt to raise $1,000 for a chance to repel off the Corby Place building.
The event is for a good cause, but it’s also symbolic of the organization’s values, Birdsell said.
“It aligns with our mission,” Birdsell said. “It takes a lot of courage to repel down 14 stories, but it also takes a lot of courage for a child to come forward and do what they do, tell their story and get the help that they need.”
For more information on Voices of Courage and its events, visit voicescac.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.