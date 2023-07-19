The St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau highlighted the many experiences and historic locations that the city has to offer with a guided tour Wednesday.
Christian Mengel, director of communications and marketing for the visitors bureau, hoped the Show Me St. Joe Experience bus tour would fight the stigma that there is nothing to do in St. Joseph compared to bigger cities like Kansas City.
“The worst thing that someone can say is ‘There’s nothing to do here. You got to go to Kansas City,’” Mengel said. “It’s not only wrong, but there’s all kinds of issues with it in terms of, you know, you’re pushing visitor dollars away, you’re putting visitors away. You’re not helping grow St. Joe at all. You’re not helping improve the image in any way.”
The tour visited some of the most famous spots in town, including Robidoux Row, the Shakespeare Chateau bed and breakfast and the Albrecht-Kemper Museum. Even lifelong St. Joseph residents had the chance to discover something new about their hometown.
“Being from St. Joe my whole life I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to know all this,’” St. Joseph school board member Rick Gehring said. “But I’m learning a lot of stuff ... about St. Joe that I didn’t originally know.”
School board member Isaura Garcia said it’s important to be familiar with the town, even as a local resident.
“I think it’s so important to know our town and to know the hidden gems and honestly, to just get more acquainted,” Garcia said. “We’re making a lot of decisions that affect St. Joseph as a whole, so to be acquainted with it is a must”
The Show Me St. Joe experience takes place in the spring, summer and fall. This year’s final tour will take place on Sept. 7 and tickets usually sell out quickly. Locals and visitors alike are encouraged to register for these tours to learn more about St. Joseph.
“We find that a lot of our locals really need to understand the importance of tourism to St Joseph and Buchanan County,” said Gracia Pinzino, group sales and services manager for the visitors bureau. “And maybe our locals need reminded how much we do have to offer.”
For more information on the experience or St. Joseph tourism, email gpinzino@stjomo.com or call (816) 233-6688.
