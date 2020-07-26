When it comes to the coronavirus, Melissa Frakes makes no predictions about what’s next in terms of infections and hospitalizations. She’ll leave those issues to the medical experts.
But Frakes can make an educated guess about how the fallout will affect access to affordable housing. It isn’t pretty.
“My biggest concern is we haven’t seen what it’s going to look like,” said Frakes, executive director of Pivotal Point Transitional Housing in St. Joseph. “The potential is for that number to blow up. Permanent, safe housing is at a premium in St. Joseph anyway.”
As the economy tanked in the spring, federal, state and local governments cobbled together a patchwork of relief measures to help businesses and families withstand the damage. Now, many of those measures are set to expire, including a $600 federal supplement to unemployment insurance, protections from eviction and moratoriums on utility disconnections.
Local service agencies are starting to worry about what happens when the safety net erodes while the virus still poses risks to both health and the economy. In Buchanan County, residents filed 7,452 new claims for unemployment benefits in a four-month period, more than three times the number for all of 2019.
“The support that was given from the relief measures, the moratorium that came through to assist the low-income families, they gave some grace during a really tough time,” said Danielle Brown, director of individual and family services at InterServ. “Now that things are starting to expire, we don’t know what anything looks like in the future. It’s nerve-wracking to say the least.”
Many low-income residents were able to benefit from local food banks and utility programs that offered assistance with bills or extended-payment plans. Evergy continues to waive late-payment fees to the end of December, but a moratorium on disconnects expired in July.
Gina Pinzig, manager of external communications for Evergy, said the utility is willing to continue working with communities and consumers as the recovery unfolds.
“I would encourage families to check to see if funding is available,” she said. “We are trying to help communities figure out what the recovery looks like.”
Uncertainty over the recovery is especially acute in regard to affordable housing. While there’s no sweeping national moratorium, the CARES Act protected about 12 million tenants nationwide who live in apartment complexes or single-family homes financed with a federally backed mortgage. Those protections expire today, at about the same time that the government stops boosting unemployment checks.
Just this month, the National Low Income Housing Coalition released a report that found that the typical St. Joseph worker would need to make $15 an hour to cover rent with enough money left over for food, utilities, medical care and other necessities. The average two-bedroom apartment rents for $797 a month in St. Joseph, compared to $978 in Kansas City and $905 in St. Louis.
“Housing is a basic human need, but millions of people in America cannot afford a safe, stable home,” said Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the Low-Income Housing Coalition. “The harm and the enduring challenge is laid bare during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Yentel’s agency is predicting a wave of evictions in coming months if Congress doesn’t take action in the next round of coronavirus relief.
Brown, at InterServ, said many low-income families were only able to keep heads above water during the pandemic shutdown. Many were unable to use coronavirus assistance to improve their financial situation for the day when relief programs expire.
“I definitely don’t think that money is sitting in the bank,” she said. “It was something to help them in the right now and get to tomorrow.”
Now, tomorrow is here.