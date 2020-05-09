Online retailers didn’t need much of a push to continue grabbing a bigger share of market.
They got it anyway when lockdowns and stay-at-home orders closed brick-and-mortar stores across the country. Now, local businesses are trying to recover and governments are bracing for a sharp decline in sales tax revenue.
In Missouri, the budget impact could be even worse. That’s because Missouri is among the few states that didn’t take advantage of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that opens the door to a tax on internet sales.
“There’s going to be a significant revenue shortfall for counties,” said Lee Sawyer, the presiding commissioner for Buchanan County. “If the internet sales tax had been implemented, it would be one thing that would be a little bit of a boost. I don’t know if it would make it up.”
The 2018 South Dakota v. Wayfair ruling allows states to collect and remit sales taxes collected from retail businesses that lack a physical presence in that state. Of the states that already allow a sales tax, all but Florida and Missouri have an “economic nexus law,” which allows them to collect an online tax if sales exceed a certain level.
Last year, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson threw his support behind the concept of a sales tax on purchases made over the internet. The measure didn’t pass in 2019, and various proposals languish amid other unfinished legislative business with one week to go in this year’s session, which has already been disjointed because of the coronavirus.
“We were hopeful the internet tax would make it through,” Sawyer said. “It was one of the things that got high-centered.”
Sawyer said he’s not yet sure how much county sales tax revenue has declined, but next week’s April report could be an eye-opener. On the city side, budget discussions began with talk of some revenue sources being off 30%. The federal government’s coronavirus stimulus bill includes $150 billion in direct aid to state and local governments, but that money has to be used on costs directly related to the pandemic, not to shore up budget gaps.
The Missouri Department of Revenue projects that a tax on e-commerce could bring in as much as $145 million in revenue, though that’s a moving target and some legislative proposals include income tax cuts as an offset. Retailers who are just emerging from the shutdown believe an online tax is necessary, not just to shore up budgets but to boost brick-and-mortar stores that are reeling.
“We are at a disadvantage every day, especially now that folks have been forced to shop online at home,” said Mark Antle, owner of Leibowitz Menswear at the East Hills Shopping Center. “People that are selling on the internet and online should have to help produce that tax base, especially with the economy in the situation it’s going to be in when this is all said and done.”
To understand the impact, East Hill Shopping Center owner Steven L. Craig points to the experience of one of his company’s retail developments in Oregon. Credit card receipts showed large numbers of customers were willing to drive hundreds of miles, from Washington state and California, just to take advantage of a lower tax rate.
Imagine the impact if those customers don’t have to drive at all. They shop from home now.
“Taxes do make a difference,” Craig said. “People are very cognizant of it. The shutdown affected everyone, but it’s an advantage we don’t have.”
State Rep. J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, said he’s hopeful an internet taxation bill can be addressed in the last week of session or possibly in a special session. He is chairman of the House Subcommittee on Internet Taxation.