United Way has teamed up with the St. Joseph Sports Commission to raise money during this year’s St. Joseph Strong Virtual 5k Run/Walk.
“The Sports Commission was looking for a way to fill a gap with COVID-19 and all the canceled races,” said Kylee Strough, president of United Way of Greater St. Joseph.
The planning for the event started back in late April and early May.
“The commission knew they wanted to take a charitable angle -- COVID-19 relief,” says Strough. “We got involved because they knew we had a COVID-19 relief fund.
Starting Saturday, the 5K can be completed by walking, running or biking. Participants can choose their own course.
Participants get to kind of challenge themselves and take their own course.
Those who signed up by Friday and picked up their packet received a goody bag, a official race T-shirt and a bib.
“They will get a free coupon for ice cream at Kris and Kate's. So a nice treat for yourself after you're done,” Strough said.
More than 75 people signed up for the event that can be completed through July 4.
“It always gives people something to look forward to," Strough said. "Do it together, postingon social media and utilizing some similar hashtags, you'll be able to find other people who were participating."
Strough is encouraging family members to join in or people you've already been coming in contact with.
Race proceeds will benefit the United Way's COVID-19 Relief Fund.