Many major events have been canceled or postponed, however, some events have been adapted to the new restrictions.
The Missouri Child Advocacy Day still went on Wednesday, just in a virtual sense instead of at the state's capitol.
The annual event holds meetings and workshops for advocates to meet with legislators about putting action into policies that will support and help Missouri children and families.
Though it may not be ideal to completely switch to a virtual space, it seems to have allowed for larger groups to come together.
"So far this week, it's allowed us to accommodate more people than we ever would have been able to with the spaces we had in Jeff City. Generally, each workshop, that may be happening at the same time and maybe 30 to 50 people attend each one," Casey Hanson, director of Outreach and Engagement with Kids Win Missouri, said. "This week, we've had over 100 people at every workshop."
The workshops that started on Monday will go through Friday, April 10. Some of the workshops cover keeping kids safe through the COVID crisis, navigating COVID-19 for moms and babies, and MoDE activities parents as advocates.
The message the organizers wanted to get across during Wednesday's rally was to encourage advocates to come together for the children in their communities.
"It's been amazing and inspiring to see all of the work that people are doing in their own little sector of child well-being," Hanson said.
There are still a few more workshops being held Thursday and Friday. To join one, register on the childadvocacy.org website under the rally and workshop tab.