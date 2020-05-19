The St. Joseph Sports Commission has teamed up with the United Way of Greater St. Joseph to host the inaugural St. Joseph Strong Virtual 5K Walk, Run & Bike race with proceeds benefiting United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund for individuals and families in need.
The virtual event will take place at the discretion of participants between June 27 and July 4 on the course of their choice. For runners, the length will be a traditional 5K (3.1 miles). Walkers are encouraged to find their route two miles in length while cyclists can take to their favorite 10-mile route of choice.
“This community has always shown great interest in walking, running and cycling events to which there are numerous opportunities to participate throughout the summer. Knowing most are canceled or postponed and it likely will not be conceivable to stage an event with hundreds of people in one setting for the foreseeable future, the commission felt this was a great opportunity to encourage participation on one’s own time and benefit a partner with a real time need in the process,” said Commission Board Chairman Brett Esely.
Cost to enter the race for adults is $25, while children 12 and under may participate for $15.
Participants will receive a race T-shirt, virtual race bib and an ice cream cone compliments of Kris and Kates.
Sign up now by visiting: bit.ly/STJOSEPHSTRONGVIRTUAL5k.
Those competing in the run or bike division can report times via e-mail to sportscommission@stjomo.com. The first-, second- and third-place time in each division will be recognized. Participants are also encouraged to snap a pre- or post-race photo and tag the St. Joseph Mo Sports Commission Facebook page using the hash tags #StJoMoSports and #StJoMoUnitedWay.