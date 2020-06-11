A virtual event that took place on Thursday evening honored the Bender’s Teacher of the Year Award recipient, the St. Joseph School District announced, among other accomplished educators.
Colin Pettegrew of Robidoux Middle School was tapped to receive this coveted prize, according to a district news release. Pettegrew received his award as part of a 25-minute virtual event broadcast via the district’s website and YouTube channel. Angie Klaassen and Heather Wiedmer were finalists for the award.
Other award recipients include:
American Family Insurance Volunteer of the Year Award: Echo Lovelady of Pickett Elementary School.
Hy-Vee Support Person of the Year: Emily Sumner of Lafayette High School. Mallory Anderson and Trish Bowe were finalists for the award.
Suzanne and Walter Meierhoffer Jr. Memorial Innovator of the Year Award: Marta Sansone of Robidoux Middle School. Melissa Corey and Miranda Hamm were finalists for the award.
The following persons received teacher scholarships:
Phil F. Robaska Graduate Assistance Scholarship: Whitney Bridger
Lori Schmitter Memorial Scholarship Award for Early Childhood Education: Jennifer Lewandowski
Sarilee Herman Optican Scholarship Award in Science/Mathematics: Shawna Gilliland