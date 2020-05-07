Dancers will go online Saturday to raise money to benefit the Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center of Northwest Missouri.
The 14th annual “A Chance To Dance” will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event originally was scheduled for April 18 and had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marla Heeler, owner of the Dance Arts Center, and her staff had to get creative and came up with the idea to hold a virtual dance marathon.
Participating dancers will have the opportunity to take classes via Zoom from teachers throughout the Midwest while raising money for the children’s advocacy center. Each dancer has set a monetary goal they want to raise and is contacting family and friends requesting donations.
Heeler began the local benefit in 2007, with the initial performance raising a little over $2,500. In 2019, the event raised more than $9,000. She said more than 50 dance studios throughout the region were invited to participate and the hope is to raise more than $10,000.
Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center is a not-for-profit that helps prevent further trauma to child abuse victims by providing free counseling to any child that has been a victim of child abuse in its local nine-county area. Staff there also perform forensic interviews, advocacy services and community education.
Online donations to the event can be made at connect.clickandpledge.com/Organization/nwmocac/campaign/ChancetoDance2020.