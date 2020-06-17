The Missouri State Highway Patrol says roughly 50 cows were unaccounted for this morning after a crash closed parts of U.S. Highway 36.
It's unclear how many cows the agencies have wrangled up so far, but the Missouri Department of Transportation is opening the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 36. The westbound lanes are still closed.
The St. Joseph Communications Center also advises that there are still multiple cows on the loose, and are seeking the public's assistance in locating them. If a cow is sighted, call the St. Joseph Police Department Emergency number at 816-271-4777.
Parts of U.S. Highway 36 are currently closed near 10th street after a cattle trailer was involved in a crash.
A truck overturned, spilling possible hazmat materials along the eastbound lane of the highway. The materials are dripping off the highway and onto 12th street. Right now, police have blocked off Highway 36 from 10th to 22nd street.
Several Law Enforcement agencies are also rounding up cattle that got loose from the incident. The cows have migrated to various areas.
Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers are working with SJPD to gather the cows and get them penned.
