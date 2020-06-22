A local off-duty police officer seen in a viral video yelling at a man has been relieved from duties while the incident is investigated, according to the St. Joseph Police Department.
A video that, at time of writing, has 1.6 million views on TikTok and made the front page of Reddit under the name "Trump supporting police officer threatens civilian" shows a man wearing civilian clothing, including a hat that says "Trump," yelling at another man to "sit down" while a uniformed police officer watches near a white SUV.
The off-duty officer seen in the video is Brandon Harrison of the St. Joseph Police Department, according to a press release from police officials. He can be heard at one point seeming to threaten the other man, who asks if officers should behave that way.
"I'm not working right now, I'm on vacation. I will (expletive) you up," Harrison said to the man.
Harrison accuses the man of hitting his car and says he witnessed it in the video.
A press release sent to News-Press NOW from Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department states that an investigation is underway. It added that Harrison has been moved to non-police duties.
"The details of this incident are currently being investigated by the department and the involved officer has been relieved from official police duties and placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the investigation," it reads.
The department also commented on the responsibility to police professionally in the statement.
"Police officers are the most conspicuous representatives of government and, to the majority of people, they are a symbol of stability and authority upon which they can rely," the release states. "Unbecoming conduct on the part of police officers adversely affects the operations of the department and ultimately destroys public confidence in it. All matters involving officer misconduct allegations are and will be investigated by the department."
Harrison has been a member of the St. Joseph Police Department since January of last year.
No records of tickets or a probable cause statement were available at the courthouse regarding the incident, but an employee of the City Prosecutor's Office said tickets sometimes take several days to process.
News-Press NOW reached out to the original poster of the video via social media and has not received a response.