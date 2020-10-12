The Veterans of Foreign War post located on St. Joseph's South Side is more than just a bar where stories of combat are shared.
It’s also a place of action, according to Craig Westbrook, quartermaster for Post 6760.
Throughout the years he has helped members of the community, not just veterans, with the hardships life can present.
“We really are a community-based and a veteran-based program,” Westbrook said.
The VFW helps by providing things like wheelchairs, canes and walkers for people as well as hosting a range of fundraisers, such as one for the Wicked Sisterz biker group, which raised $2,000 for flood relief on the South Side.
Westbrook's drive to help others comes from the experience he’s had with post traumatic stress disorder.
For a time, he lived on the streets of St. Joseph before he was taken in by the Salvation Army.
“I was drinking beer and alcohol out of trash cans and just trying to forget the world exists,” Westbrook said. "That was 10 years ago, (and) for about the last seven years I've been doing a lot of volunteer work trying to give back to where I was."
During his military service for the U.S. Army, he was stationed in Germany and spent the majority of his time in Bosnia and Kosovo.
“After I got out of the service, I didn't feel like I had done enough, so that's why I decided to join up with the Department of Defense to go back over,” Westbrook said.
He spent three years as a mechanic in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait, training soldiers to repair heavy track equipment like tanks.
Westbrook still helps friends fix their cars at no charge, although he admits his hands aren’t as good as they used to be.
Between Nov. 14 and 16, the VFW plans to hold a closed-bid auction fundraiser so the post can participate in AFL-CIO's annual Adopt-A-Family program.
"People come in (and) all they want is something for their kid for Christmas. They don't want anything for themselves," Westbrook said. “The VFW is a business that makes money to give money away.”
A case in point is a recent fundraiser occurred at the post after a 27-year-old pregnant St. Joseph woman died in a car wreck in September, just north of Platte City. The victim, Shelby Peterman, worked at Mosaic Life Care and has attended Benton High School.
Fortunately, her 1-year-old son survived the crash in his safety seat.
“We had a bike show, which was really well attended, and a quarter out of every drink we sold we put into a savings bond for the child,” Westbrook said.
VFW Post 6760, located at 306 Cherokee Avenue, also accepts wheelchair and walker donations. Volunteers are happy to do a pickup of donations and can be contacted at 816-238-8387.
“That kind of stuff is like gold in our community,” Westbrook said.
They also fix power wheelchairs.