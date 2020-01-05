Veterans help veterans. The reason it makes sense is because soldiers have each other’s back, and that policy doesn’t have to end with active duty.
Heroes for Heroes is the manifestation of this philosophy. It’s run by a group of volunteers, many of them Vietnam veterans, and Ron McDaniel is their president.
“When we started this we didn’t know we was gonna be this busy,” McDaniel said. “It’s like a full-time job.”
Heroes for Heroes, a nonprofit, began four years ago, and one of its big fundraisers every July is a bullriding competition that takes place in Savannah, Missouri, at the fairgrounds. This year it takes place on July 17 and 18.
“We’ll be doing that, plus we may be getting some trapshooting deal,” McDaniel said.
Nearly all of the money raised goes directly to veterans in Northwest Missouri who need help with things like utility bills, car maintenance or medical expenses.
“We had a guy that needed his utilities paid, his light bill was $386, so we took care of that,” McDaniel said.
Besides helping veterans with financial means, the group’s members also relate to one another through their service records.
Bruce Hoffman received a purple heart during his time in the Navy. He’s also on the board of Heroes for Heroes. He recalled an event from his his time in the service that made an impact.
“I was sitting on a boat playing spades,” Hoffman said.
His boat was back loading highly explosive black powder dynamite, and another boat was trailing not too far behind them in the water.
That second boat took a direct hit, which left no trace of it behind.
“Twenty-two sailors died and five of us were just fortunate enough to get out of there,” Hoffman said. “I had my leg tore up.”
Another board member, Edward Hudecek sits with veterans through hospice care.
“I enjoy listening to their stories and I know a lot of them enjoy telling,” Hudecek said. “It helps them as well as it helps us because we’re all dealing with our struggles.”
A while back, Heroes for Heroes was helping veterans obtain housing amenities, according to Hudecek.
“We delivered a lot of furniture, or we were there,” Hudecek said.
The group is in need of younger volunteers, and its accepts more than just veterans.
“If your dad was in the service, or (whoever), and you want to help veterans out – never been in the service yourself – you’re welcome to come on board with us,” McDaniel said.
Those interested in volunteering, donating or simply purchasing a T-shirt or hoodie can find more information online at heroesforheroes.net.