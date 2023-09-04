Veteran suffers serious injuries in motorcycle wreck
A 76-year-old man traveling alone on a state highway south of Cameron, Missouri, is hospitalized Monday morning after riding his motorcycle off the road, authorities said.

James L. Banks, of Plattsburg, Missouri, while riding a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on Missouri Route A, crossed the center line at about 10:25 a.m. Monday and ended up on the western side of the pavement, where the bike overturned onto its side. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Banks suffered serious injuries. The patrol said he had been wearing a helmet at the time. Cameron Ambulance District paramedics transported Banks to Mosaic Life Care for treatment of his injuries.

