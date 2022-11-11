For veterans coming home from war, trying to navigate all the resources available can be daunting.
The annual Vet2Vet event aims to make that easier.
“I hope we get at least some veterans (that) didn’t know they were eligible for benefits, that they can get them then and make their life better,” said Ron McDaniel, an organizer for the event.
In its eighth year, Vet2Vet has helped people in the armed forces connect with fellow veterans as well as receive information on how to get VA benefits, employment, mental health services and housing from organizations like the United Way and Catholic Charities.
In the years since it started, the event grew from being held in churches to the Civic Arena to the Fulkerson Center at Missouri Western State University, where it will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Organizing the event, as well as representing Heroes for Heroes, McDaniel said he wants veterans to avoid the pitfalls he fell into when he came back from Vietnam.
“I got out in 1970. Then, in 2010, I developed high blood pressure. I just thought ‘I can go to Leavenworth. I can get me some pills and I’ll be good.’ Well, when I went down there, they told me when I got out, I didn’t sign up for benefits. Well, back then nobody told us anything about that stuff,” he said.
Discovering he missed out on 40 years of benefits did not sit well with McDaniel. He doesn’t want others to experience that.
“It takes a lot of pressure off a veteran ... If I’d have done this 40 years ago, I probably could have been in a better position than where I am now,” he said.
The Joint Veterans Committee is a collaboration of local organizations, including the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Boy Scouts of America, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Marine Corps League, among others.
Considered the area’s largest veterans resource event, Vet2Vet was put on hold for a few years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Having to move to Missouri Western to avoid a scheduling conflict at the Civic Arena, McDaniel said all of the core elements of the event will be available.
“It gives people the knowledge of what’s available to them and stuff. I want to get the word out there to these other veterans,” he said.
To the veterans, watching others who fought get the help they need means everything.
“Most of us are Vietnam veterans who put this on so we know how rough it is,” he said. “Like I said, they had my name and the computer ... and what I did and everything but still you have sign up for it. Nobody told us nothing. I got my discharge papers and then I was going on out the door ... I want to make sure everybody (gets help) ... It’ll be a good deal.”
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact McDaniel at 816-344-6926.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.