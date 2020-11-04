The Allied Arts Council along with the City of St. Joseph is inviting Midwest artists and food vendors to apply for the upcoming St. Joseph 2021: from steam to S.T.E.A.M festival on Aug. 20 and 21, 2021 at Civic Center Park.
The family-friendly festival will showcase St. Joseph’s contributions, past to present, in science, technology, engineering, arts and math while exploring the city’s move from a frontier town to one of innovation. The festival has an anticipated attendance of 8,000 to 10,000 over the two days.
The festival is searching for up to 50 artists to demonstrate and exhibit their work. Fine and folk artists who create media such as baskets, jewelry, sculptures, wood, leather, paintings, needlework, quilting, furniture, glass, pottery and ceramics, photography and more are encouraged to apply.
In addition, 20 food vendors are needed. No commissions will be charged and 100% of sales will go to vendors.
Applications must be postmarked by April 20, 2021, and notifications will be sent on or before May 20. Those interested can apply and learn more information at www.stjoearts.org/2021festival/index.htm or by calling Teresa Fankhauser at 816-233-0231.