VanZinos BBQ recently announced its expansion with a second location coming to the East Hills Shopping Center food court.
The food truck started at the North Belt Green Hills five years ago only on the weekends, but then transitioned to seven days a week of operation. Last year the business partnered with Hy-Vee to move to its current location.
Owner Chad Pinzino said he had been looking to move into the mall since January, but plans were put on hold due to COVID-19.
"Over the last few weeks we've been finalizing everything and came to an agreement to get us out here at the mall," Pinzino said.
An indoor location was a goal Pinzino had, but a lot of the decision came because of the increase in business.
"We need a bigger prep kitchen and an area to store more food and prepare more stuff," Pinzino said.
The location also allows for more seating and being able to stay open the whole year.
"In the wintertime when it's snow and ice, nobody wants to stand out there and buy barbecue, so we're hoping this will be the solution to our wintertime sales," Pinzino said.
The business hasn't skipped a beat during the pandemic. Pinzino said they've typically sold out early at Hy-Vee most days and have contributed box lunches for corporate companies.
"We also partnered with National Beef to feed 900 first responders, so it's kept us running around," Pinzino said.
Pinzino is excited to start offering more options to customers now with a bigger space, including possibly adding ham and turkey to the menu.
"Maybe do a smoked burger one day a week and bring back some of our tenderloins," Pinzino said.
Pinzino posted the announcement last week about the new location and it received 25,000 views in six hours, which tells him customers are excited about the expansion.
"I think it opens us up to a new customer also," Pinzino said. "I think we can get some of the business people out here that will bring customers, eat lunch and actually sit down."
The opening at the mall is planned for July 20 or 21.