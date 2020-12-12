With energy consumption declining and customers struggling with bills, the COVID-19 pandemic could be considered a perfect storm for utilities.
In fact, those utilities want to treat the pandemic just like an ice storm or tornado. That means gaining regulatory approval to recover unanticipated costs from the pandemic, including expenses relating to assistance programs that kept lower-income customers afloat. The Missouri Public Service Commission is considering a request from Evergy to track its extraordinary costs in order to recoup them in future rate cases.
The PSC, which regulates investor-owned utilities, approved similar requests, called Accounting Authority Orders, from Spire and Missouri-American Water. The PSC action doesn’t mean rates are going up, but it means pandemic-related expenses can be considered a “regulated asset” that’s factored into future rate cases, including one that’s pending for Missouri-American.
“There is nothing guaranteed about it,” said Mark Oligschlaeger, director of the PSC staff’s financial and business analysis division. “The commission may ultimately rule against it.”
When the pandemic hit, Evergy, Spire and other utilities threw struggling consumers a lifeline with moratoriums on involuntary disconnections and late-payment fees. That assistance came with a cost as utilities saw bad debts mount after some customers stopped paying. Utilities would like to recover that bad debt from ratepaying customers.
The exact amount of losses remains confidential, but utilities hinted at the problem in hearings with the PSC. “The company’s arrearages have substantially increased and will continue to rise,” Darrin Ives, Evergy’s vice president of regulatory affairs, testified to the PSC. “Evergy expects these trends to continue and result in significantly higher bad debt expenses.”
Information in PSC filings shows that the electric company Evergy projected more than 12,000 disconnections due to nonpayment in its Missouri service area between September and December. That number is expected to decline to less than 400 in January and February.
Natural gas provider Spire told the PSC it expects more than 16,000 disconnections between September and February.
Those projections were based on the utilities resuming involuntary disconnections for nonpayment. Now, the PSC is considering a request from one consumer group to prohibit involuntary disconnections until March 31. For its part, Evergy is moving to forego disconnections until possibly March 1.
Some consumer advocates take a cautious view of Accounting Authority Orders that allow utilities to transfer pandemic expenses to other ratepayers. The Missouri Office of the Public Counsel, the state’s official advocate for consumers on utility rate cases, said that card should be played sparingly.
“Every home and business has been impacted in some way by the pandemic, and utilities should not be treated any different by being able to use deferral accounting to insulate their books with future rates without a showing that deferral is necessary to allow the company to continue providing safe and reliable service,” said Mark Poston, the Missouri Public Counsel, in an email to News-Press NOW.
Poston said shareholders already are compensated for the risk of economic downturn in the normal ratemaking process. “It would create an imbalance if customers are required to further compensate shareholders,” he said.
The PSC provided some glimpse into its thinking in the Spire and Missouri-American accounting order cases, which allowed the companies to defer certain COVID-related costs for consideration in future rate actions. With Missouri American, the commission will consider bad debt expenses that exceed $2.6 million on an annual basis.
Under the commission’s agreement with Spire, the utility can defer costs related to COVID maintenance expenses, increased bad debt because of COVID, new assistance programs, increased employee overtime because of COVID and lost revenue related to late payment fees, reconnection charges and disconnection charges.
The gas company cannot transfer lost revenue due to reduced customer usage and cannot defer costs after March 31, 2021.
John Coffman, attorney for the Consumers Council of Missouri, said it’s common for utilities to recover uncollected bills in future rate cases, but he thinks regulators should stop there.
“What is very controversial is the idea that we have seen proposed by some of these utilities, asking for lost revenues,” he said. “That would allow rates to go up simply because people are using less energy or less water.”