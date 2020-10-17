No one complained in the spring when low-income Missourians received a much-needed reprieve from utility disconnections.
As the weather turns colder, utilities and their customers are finding that no good deed goes unpunished. Utilities anticipate a sharp rise in the number of past-due accounts from customers who still are struggling to catch up. The moratorium on disconnections averted an immediate crisis but didn’t necessarily help customers dig out of a hole.
“The moratoriums are being lifted and utilities are starting to disconnect again,” said Dawna Fogarty, executive director of the Missouri Community Action Network. “I do anticipate seeing an influx of families who really need that financial assistance. We are really hoping it’s not as bad as we think that it might be.”
The Missouri Community Action Network oversees county agencies that provide assistance and resources for low-income residents who need help with their utility bills, among other anti-poverty measures. For those who live on the edge, the COVID-19 pandemic has made a bad situation worse. The U.S. Energy Department projects the typical customer will spend 6% more on natural gas heating and 7% more on electric heating this winter.
“The moratoriums have been good,” Fogarty said. “What can happen, though, is that people are already struggling and may have a high balance, so if it builds, it really creates a situation where they can’t come out from under it.”
The Missouri Public Service Commission, which regulates investor-owned utilities, opened a working case to examine how companies go about recouping past-due payments following the pandemic emergency. Utilities told regulators that many customers simply stopped making payments, or even stopped attempting to keep up, when the threat of disconnection was eliminated from March to July.
During that period, major utilities saw a decrease in the number of customers who make payment arrangements on bills. Evergy reported 18,000 customers with various payment arrangements in May of 2019, compared to 12,000 in May of this year. For Spire, the number went from 28,000 to 21,000 in that same time period.
The concern is that the decrease didn’t reflect customers catching up as much as giving up.
“Leaving an extended moratorium in place could contribute to increasing bad debt levels that may prove too difficult for individuals to overcome if left in place,” Evergy told the PSC in a written response to the working case. “We believe it is best to help customers stay on top of their balances while working to find the right plan for them.”
Evergy officials realized that some of the company’s most vulnerable customers could face a crisis when disconnections resumed in July. During the summer, Evergy focused on making its customers aware of their outstanding balances and getting them steered toward flexible payment plans and financial assistance. The company contacted about 85,000 customers in Missouri and Kansas.
Gina Penzig, the utility’s manager of external communications, said 67,000 customers in Missouri received a final disconnection notice in September, which was down from 83,000 in the same month last year, before the pandemic.
“We did see in April, May and June, the number of customers who were behind on their bills was higher,” she said. “We were able to proactively reach out.”
Spire noticed more first-time customers struggling with bills and needing assistance. “So many people are going through this the first time and going through situations they’ve never had to go through before,” said Adriane Yates, Spire’s director of customer experience business services. “Awareness is a really big key.”
Now the question is what to do next. Missouri CAN, in the PSC case, recommends restoring access to service for any utility customer without a down payment, waiving security deposits and providing deferred payment options.
Fogarty said many utilities have been helpful, but the solutions are often piecemeal.
“What we would like to see from a policy standpoint is more of a combination of no disconnect, but that expectation that there is payment, and there’s some sort of payment plan,” she said.
Utilities told the PSC that another disconnection moratorium would be unfeasible. They described a system that broke down in the spring, with customers who weren’t paying bills and utilities that weren’t able to recover costs.
Spire wrote to the PSC that “this proposal is not sustainable and potentially harmful for both the utility and customers. Any disconnection moratorium should be accompanied by financial protections as the costs associated with a prolonged disconnection moratorium could result in the loss of millions of dollars to the company over time.”