Family Guidance Center grief counselor Kim Kuontz works at her desk Thursday at Family Guidance Center. Grief counseling is an important part of overcoming loss, which can stem from events like the death of a loved one, Kuontz said.
Grief counseling is an expanding resource for people in mourning, and Meierhoffer Funeral Home's services are growing to match demand.
One of the biggest changes is individual counseling sessions now offered since partnering with Family Guidance Center, said Jane Graves, community outreach coordinator with Meierhoffer Funeral Home.
"That's something new that we're offering since Kim (Kuontz) graduated from college, and she's doing grief counseling for Family Guidance (Center)," Graves said. "She called and offered us her services, which has been great because a lot of folks aren't comfortable in a group setting."
Offering different options is helpful because the amount of care and assistance needed depends on the individual, Family Guidance Center grief counselor Kim Kuontz said.
"That's dependent on ... if they have a good support system with their family of friends," she said. "Also, the type of death or loss in general, even divorce. So with grief, it's all kinds of losses; it's not just death loss."
One part of healing is getting to the point of finding ways to cope with loss. Even things like nightmares and anxiety, which often come with grief, are important to work through, Kuontz said.
"We don't get over loss, we don't replace it, we're just learning to live with it," she said. "It's OK not to be OK. Just make sure you're healthy when you're not being OK, and that's the whole purpose of learning to live with grief."
The funeral home's sessions often feature people around retirement age, Graves said.
"They're a little bit older," she said. "The ones that do come, I think they're more alone. They don't necessarily have family. If they have family, they may not live in this area, so it's important to them to have someone they can connect with."
Individual sessions are 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the funeral home, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday. Group sessions are 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every fourth Thursday of the month.
