Kim Kuontz working at desk

Family Guidance Center grief counselor Kim Kuontz works at her desk Thursday at Family Guidance Center. Grief counseling is an important part of overcoming loss, which can stem from events like the death of a loved one, Kuontz said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Grief counseling is an expanding resource for people in mourning, and Meierhoffer Funeral Home's services are growing to match demand.

One of the biggest changes is individual counseling sessions now offered since partnering with Family Guidance Center, said Jane Graves, community outreach coordinator with Meierhoffer Funeral Home.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.