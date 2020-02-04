The sex offender registry website has seen some updates the past couple of years, which have helped local law enforcement.
Capt. Thomas Cates with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office talked about those changes.
“The improvements that have been made recently through Missouri State Highway Patrol — they mostly serve to improve quality of life for law enforcement officers and for members of the public when they’re searching for direct offenders, are searching for specific areas in which they’re checking to find out if offenders live in that area,” Cates said.
Some of the changes includes how much information is shared about the offender.
“It’s fluctuated over the years. The sex offender registry laws in Missouri, even over the past 10 to 15 years, they have changed. More information has been pushed forward, then more has been restricted, it kind of depends on what the current legislature is like and how they change those laws going forward,” Cates said.
One concern that tends to come up when talking about the sex offender registry is how law enforcement agencies communicate if an offender moves.
“They have a legal requirement nationwide to check in with the area in which they’re living. So, if we have an offender that resides in Buchanan County and they notify us that they’re going to be moving to a new area, then typically we will let the officers in the new area know that this offender is going to be moving to them,” Cates said.
There are more changes to come later this year with a new program.
“It’s going to be a lot easier for us to correlate intelligence resources. It’ll be a lot easier state-to-state, like on a nationwide network for us to be able to correlate offender data with new crimes and other crimes that normally wouldn’t have been associated in the sex offender registry,” Cates said.